DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy’s patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.

Body cam video showed a responding deputy tell Lee Sanberg, 49, that she needed to get her written warning from another deputy who was patting down her boyfriend, 49-year-old John Schneider.

While he was being patted down, Schneider was spotted dropped a bag under the deputy’s patrol vehicle, prompting the deputies to handcuff him immediately.

“He just dropped a bag that looked like dope,” one of the deputies said.

“Aww man,” the man’s girlfriend responded.

Detectives said Schneider had dropped a half of pound of methamphetamine that he bought outside Volusia County.

The man was suspected of was taking it to a home in Orange City where he would sell it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanberg was also handcuffed while saying that the methamphetamine wasn’t hers. Meanwhile, Schneider acted like the methamphetamine wasn’t his.

“I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy said, laughing. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.”

Deputies said they found another gram in Schneider’s right sock.

He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine.