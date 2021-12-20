Average US gas prices fall ahead of the holidays

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

Florida also fared well over the past week, dropping 3.5 cents to an average price of $3.23 per gallon. According to AAA, the state average has declined 12 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year.

AAA has forecasted a 28% rebound in road trips compared to this time last year despite the introduction of a new, more transmissible, yet less dangerous variant of the COVID-19 delta strain.