Medical examiner confirms body is missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — On Tuesday, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties officially identified a body found over the weekend as missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

A body, at that time only believed to be Marcano, was found in the area of Tymber Skan near the Lake Condominiums in Orange County on Saturday.

“A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021, has been identified as Miya Marcano,” the medical examiner said. “This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Valencia College student was missing since Sept. 24 after she was last seen at Arden Villas Apartment complex which is where she lived and worked. The building’s maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, was named the prime suspect.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Caballero expressed a romantic interest in Marcano which was repeatedly denied by the teenager.

He had a universal key that could let him in any unit. The maintenance master key fob that Caballero used was swiped to enter Miya’s apartment 30 minutes before she was set to get off of work.

University of Central Florida students Julia Veiga and Eryn Rutherford have launched a petition, now with more than 18,000 signatures, to enhance security at the apartment complex.