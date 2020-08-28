LIVE NOW /
Autopsy: 2 boys found dead in Florida home were murdered

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource)—Florida authorities are investigating the death of two boys whose bodies were found inside a Melrose home on Wednesday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, results from an autopsy show the boys, ages, 12 and 14, were murdered.

Officials said their mother and a younger sibling were in the home at the time. Their father is a long-distance truck driver and was on his way back to the area when he learned his sons had died.

Authorities say both parents are cooperating with the investigation and aren’t considered persons of interest.

It’s said to be an isolated incident.

