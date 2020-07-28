Authorities searching for possible mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/WFLA) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a child found in South Florida.

Detectives are searching for Leila Cavett of Walker County.

The Miramar Police Department is also searching for Cavett because authorities believe she is possibly the mother of a boy found in Miramar, Florida. The police department reported that they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Cavett was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 (mid-to-late 90s model), with a maroon or red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

“We are very concerned considering we are approaching 12 hours since the child was located,” police said Sunday night.

The boy is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.