TAMPA (WFLA) — Officials in Sumter County are searching for a missing family they say may have ties to the Tampa Bay area.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Debra Bergey and her two children, 6-year-old Dominic Bergey and 10-year-old Delainey Bergey, were reported missing on Tuesday. Additionally, it was reported that Debra’s boyfriend, Grady Sidney Matthew Johnson, was also unaccounted for.

The sheriff’s office said the last time the family had been seen was by a family member on Dec. 29, 2023, when they saw the family traveling south on U.S. 301 near CR-673. Officials said during the investigation, it was revealed Bergey made suicidal statements to family members via text message.

Detectives said the family is considered homeless and may be driving a 2007 Orange Dodge Nitro with a Michigan tag reading “BERGEY.”

Investigators said Ms. Bergey has contacts in Pasco, Hernando, and Polk Counties and the family may be in one of those areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).