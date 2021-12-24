Authorities searching for missing 13 year old Florida girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a missing 13 years old girl who was last seen in the area, of Homestead, Florida.

Ada Portilla, 13, is described as a white-Hispanic girl, standing roughly 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a green and beige “Star Wars” jumpsuit in the area of the 18000 block of SW 352nd Street in Homestead, Florida.

Portilla may be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Portilla is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.

