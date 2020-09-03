LIVE: Authorities searching for missing 1-year-old following rollover crash on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old child who may have been ejected from a car during a rollover crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Mile Marker 28 and left seven people with minor injuries, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

According to NBC Miami, officials said they were searching for the child who may have been ejected from the car.

Footage showed rescue workers at the scene of the crash with divers in a nearby waterway.

It is not yet clear what may have caused the crash.

