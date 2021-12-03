Alert issued for Florida missing teen possibly in danger of death or serious bodily injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 15-year-old Isaiah Ransom who authorities say is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Ransom was last seen in the area of the 19000 block of Narinore Drive in Land O’Lakes wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and a grey backpack, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee.

Authorities say Ransom is approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Based on an active investigation, FDLE says they have a “well-founded belief” the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ransom is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.