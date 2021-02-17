Authorities: Men posed as US marshals to avoid wearing masks

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men are accused of pretending to be federal marshals and flashing phony credentials to get out of wearing facial coverings at a South Florida resort hotel.

Staff at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort asked 53-year-old Walter Wayne Brown Jr. and 81-year-old Gary Brummett to cover their faces. But they refused and threatened to arrest employees and saddle the hotel with a fine.

The scheme collapsed when one employee thought they were acting suspicious and called police on Feb. 11.

Officers and a real U.S. marshal arrived and arrested the men on charges of impersonating a federal officer. Both men remain in jail.

