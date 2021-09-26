Authorities issue Blue Alert for man suspected of shooting, killing Florida deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities have issued a Blue Alert for the man wanted for shooting a law enforcement, who later died from his injuries.

Detectives say 35-year-old Patrick McDowell shot Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers multiple times during a traffic stop while in a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Moyers was taken to a local hospital but died Sunday.

Investigators also report a K-9 officer was also shot during the search.

McDowell was last seen near U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Nassau County.

He is 6 feet tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder that says “Death Before Dishonor” and a tattoo on his right arm that says “EGA.”

We’ve had several people asking about tattoos… these are Patrick McDowell’s tattoos. Thank you for your help and support. Also including another shot of his face to keep that circulating.#findMcDowell pic.twitter.com/k8wtgmVPYm — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 26, 2021

A Blue Alert is used to notify the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, suffered serious bodily injury, or is missing while in the line of duty and the suspect, who is considered to pose an imminent threat to the public, is still at large.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there is a $35,5000 reward for the capture of McDowell.