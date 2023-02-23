PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is expected to discuss a series of deadly shootings that unfolded Wednesday, leaving three dead, including a 9-year-old and a news reporter.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is scheduled to provide remarks beginning at 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street where they found a woman in her 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She later died as a result of her injuries.

After investigators left the scene, a crew from Spectrum News 13 parked outside the home where the homicide took place.

Mina said a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses, walked up to the news van and shot 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyonsa and a News 13 photojournalist. Lyonsa later died at a regional hospital in Orange County.

Authorities said Moses then walked to a home on Harrington Drive where he shot and killed a 9-year-old and injured her mother. The mother was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators are not sure why Moses entered their home.

Mina said Moses is the suspect in both shootings. Moses has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not a news professional should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

Moses is in custody pending charges.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized to help pay for Lyonsa’s funeral.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.