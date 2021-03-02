Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Back in 2020, Maldonado-Passage was seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

According to TMZ his legal team handed over a 257-page document requesting a pardon to the president but was ultimately denied.

In the letter, Exotic argues he did not get a fair trial because he was “just some gay, gun-toting redneck in Oklahoma” before his recent “Tiger King” fame.

Exotic, a Trump supporter said he voted for the president in 2016 when he briefly ran for president.

