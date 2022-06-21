(WFLA) – The attorney of former World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Tamara “Sunny” Sytch has filed a motion to withdraw as her legal council, according to WESH 2 News.

According to NBC, Sytch was involved in a fatal three-car crash in Ormond Beach at 8:28 p.m. on March 25. She is being investigated for driving under the influence.

The Kia’s driver, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, 75, died from his injuries, authorities said.

WESH reports that last week, attorney Stephen DeLaroche motioned to withdraw, saying in the motion he and Sytch are “are at an impasse in the handling of the case.”

DeLaroche said Sytch has not complied with the terms of their employment agreement.

The court has not yet responded to the motion, according to WESH.

Sytch is being held in jail without bond.