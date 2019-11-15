Attorney: Nothing wrong bringing Donald Trump Jr. to campus

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. President Donald Trump has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of major ethical lapses and railed against Biden’s son for allegedly profiting off his father’s office. But on Nov. 4, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his 66.5 million followers that they should “Go order it today!” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for the student body president of the University of Florida says his client didn’t violate any university policies or laws by bringing Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend to campus last month.

Michael Murphy’s attorney said Thursday in an email that efforts to impeach him for hosting Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle is reflective of intolerance for conservative views on campuses.

Attorney Daniel Nordby says the president’s son was brought to campus to promote his new book, and it wasn’t a campaign event.

Members of the student senate filed a resolution on Tuesday to impeach Murphy for malfeasance and abuse of power. The resolution accuses Murphy of spending $50,000 in mandatory student fees to promote his own political beliefs by bringing the pair to the campus.