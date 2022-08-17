TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly five months after Tyre Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall ride, family members will join to commemorate what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday.

The family of Tyre Sampson is expected to update the public Wednesday on developments in the tragic case that led to their son’s death. The Sampson family will be joined by civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to address the media.

Tyre tragically fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 24. An autopsy later revealed the teen suffered a number of extensive injuries and died from blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet. Tyre suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck and torso.

The death was later ruled an accident.

Following the news conference, the family will hold a balloon release in his honor.

