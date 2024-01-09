TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least five tornadoes were reported in the Florida Panhandle Tuesday morning as a line of strong storms moved over the area.

WMBB said four tornadoes were reported in Walton County and one tornado was reported in Panama City Beach.

Photos from the area showed collapsed buildings, damaged homes and golf-ball-sized hail.

The line of storms is expected to make its way to the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday afternoon. To see a timeline of the storm, click here.