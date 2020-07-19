Astronauts on historic SpaceX mission eye August return

(CNN) – Two NASA astronauts on a historic space flight are looking to return home next month.

NASA says Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are aiming to return to earth on Aug. 2.

Back on May 30, the astronauts launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX crew Dragon capsule. It was the first time astronauts traveled to the International Space Station on a commercially developed spacecraft.

Scientists do not know the exact date and time Behnken and Hurley could return.

NASA says it depends on the weather, but they are hoping for landing Aug. 2.

