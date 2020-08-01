As Tropical Storm Isaias nears Palm Beach County, people wait and wonder

PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) – On Florida’s east coast, the people are used to the drill this time of year.

Some businesses are boarded up, preparing for the potential wrath of Tropical Storm Isaias. Others are open and plan to stay that way all weekend.

Most on Singer Island in Palm Beach Shores think the storm will move in quickly, then head north.

“It’s okay. It’s just a category one. Maybe flooding,” said Staci McGee, a local resident said before the storm downgraded.

Mid-afternoon Saturday, conditions began to turn on what started as a beautiful day. Clouds moved in and rain started to fall.

“A lot of people do freak out but the people who live around here, they don’t freak out,” said Anabel Garcia, who lives in the area.

The looks of the surf off the beaches in Palm Beach Shores could make some people nervous as the storm churned up whitecaps.

Isaias is expected to stay dozens of miles off Palm Beach County and that is somewhat of a reliever to some people.

The owners of Pizza Lino decided to stay open Saturday and will as well on Sunday.

“There’s locals that still need to eat,” said Mirela Bali, who runs the shop with her husband. “We plan on being here as long as we can, as long as there’s no flooding or anything.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: