TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is returning the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian.

First motion is targeted for 11 p.m. on Monday.

“Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area,” NASA said in a press release.

NASA said the decision allows time for its employees to prepare their families in addition to protecting the rocket and spacecraft.

NASA is providing a live stream of the rocket and space craft, which remains live.