MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are expected to announce arrests connected to three teenagers who were killed in Florida last week.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods will hold a news conference Friday to “provide information regarding breaking news updates and arrests in the recent, triple-homicide in Ocklawaha,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Here is what we know about the case so far:

March 30: Marion County deputies were called to the area of Forest Lakes Park on S.E. 183rd Avenue Road. Layla Silvernail, 16, was found laying beside the road with a gunshot wound. She later died. Silvernail’s car was spotted in the area at around 10:40 p.m.

March 31: An unidentified 17-year-old boy was found laying along the road at S.E. 94th Street and S.E. 188th Court. Deputies said he died from a gunshot wound.

April 1: A car was found partially submerged near Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace. A dive team discovered the body of a 16-year-old girl inside the car. The teen, identified as Camille Quarles, also died from a gunshot wound. Silvernail’s car was spotted in the area at around 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Woods said the teenagers all knew each other and may be connected to a “wannabe gang.” He released a photo of Silvernail’s 2015 Chevy Cruz, asking the public for information on its whereabouts between 10:48 p.m. on March 30 and 1 p.m. on April 1. A witness reported hearing gunshots and watching the car bump into a dumpster.

The sheriff said detectives identified “more than one” person of interest and several suspects. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce arrests during a news conference on Friday. You can watch the news conference live on WFLA Now at 9:30 a.m.