Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

CBS Miami identified the suspect as Axel Giovany Casseus. He is being held at a county jail on a $50,000 bond.

“We have clear showing he sold them cocaine, no question about that. I wonder where the fentanyl is coming from?” said Judge Joseph Murphy III.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York. However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

