Around 50 protesters take to Florida state Capitol grounds amid pro-Trump protests

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – As pro-Trump protests raged at the Capitol building in Washington D.C., protesters took to the Florida state Capitol grounds.

About 50 protesters took to the state grounds.

According to our affiliate in Tallahassee, members of the controversial group “The Proud Boys” were present.

In the nation’s capitol, lawmakers were evacuated after protestors breached the Capitol doors and even entered the Senate chamber.

Lawmakers are not present in Tallahassee, but will return for their first round of committee meetings for the 2021 session next week.

