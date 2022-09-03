MIAMI (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded around $3 millions in narcotics in Miami Tuesday, a release said.

The Coast Guard said it seized approximately 22 pounds of cocaine and 1,256 pounds of marijuana in its operations in the East Pacific Ocean.

The operation was conducted by Cutter Vigorous and Cutter Legar as part of the Coast Guard’s operations to combat drug trafficking in the Pacific and the Caribbean Sea.

“Vigorous is glad to have been able to make an important contribution to the Coast Guard’s counterdrug mission,” said Cmdr. Ryan A. Waters, commanding officer of Vigorous. “I’m incredibly proud of the hardworking Vigorous crew’s proficiency teamwork and devotion to duty that enabled the detection, interdiction and boarding of a vessel suspected of drug smuggling.”

The drugs were left at Base Miami Beach after the ships returned to port.