MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Police swarmed a medical office building in Miami on Tuesday for a reported gun threat. They later said it was “unfounded.”

NBC Miami reported officers were escorting people out of the building, located at 10700 Southwest 88th Street, at around 11 a.m. Helicopter footage showed the building housed at least two obstetrics and gynecology offices.

Police responded to the address for reports of a person making threats with a gun, according to NBC Miami.

Officials said the situation is resolved and no armed individual was found. Employees are being allowed back into the building.