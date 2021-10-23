Armed suspect in custody after barricading self in Fort Myers McDonald’s, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police and deputies in Fort Myers were able to peacefully arrest an armed suspect Saturday afternoon after the individual barricaded himself inside a local McDonald’s.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the Fort Myers Police Department responded to the situation around 11 a.m.

Marceno said the man got into a confrontation and began shooting at officers and deputies before retreating and barricading inside of the fast-food restaurant located off Palm Beach Boulevard.

“We always want to resolve things peacefully but make no mistake, we are gonna come home at the end of the day,” the sheriff said.

According to Marceno, the suspect was communicating with deputies from inside the restaurant but his phone later died. Deputies then provided him with another phone to keep the line of communication open.

All employees were safely evacuated and law enforcement created a barrier around the McDonald’s.

SWAT team members eventually deployed tear gas to get the suspect to come out, Marceno said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail. According to the sheriff, the suspect had minor injuries.

“You see this team? They’re heroes. This is what law and order is about cause today these men and women of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office prevented an active shooter,” he said. “Whoever thinks they’re gonna come to Lee County and commit a violent crime, go somewhere else. We are not going to tolerate that here. Zero tolerance. You wanna be a thug, you go to prison here if you’re lucky. Leave our county while you can.”

No other information has been released at this time on the incident. Please check back for the latest updates.