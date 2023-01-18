OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.

Ocala police said a 15-year-old girl was dropped off at the Regal Hollywood 16 movie theater with her friends to watch a movie on Jan. 14.

After the movie, investigators said her friend’s grandfather arrived to pick them up but he refused to take the 15-year-old girl home.

The 15-year-old girl said she tried calling her mother several times but couldn’t get a hold of her.

Investigators said a security guard at the theater, Augusta Williams, 31, told the grandfather that he would watch over the 15-year-old girl until she could get a ride home.

Williams allegedly led the girl into an empty theater, near the movie screen and behind the curtains.

The girl told police that she thought Williams was leading her to a backdoor exit and assumed that the security guard would take her home. Instead, police said Williams raped the girl behind the curtain.

The girl said that she told Williams to stop but she was scared because he had a gun.

When Williams eventually stopped, police said he threatened the girl not to tell anyone.

They both exited the theater and police said the girl was picked up by her mother.

The girl’s mother told police that her phone was not working properly and she was concerned for her daughter when she did not come home when expected so she drove to the theater.

Officers said the girl told her mother about the incident the following day.

Detectives said they contacted the movie theater management and retrieved video surveillance footage of Willaims and the girl walking together through the movie theater hallways and entering an empty theater.

An officer also found possible evidence behind the curtain when he shined a UV light around the area behind the curtain.

When officers asked Williams what happened, he said that he helped the girl look for her lost cell phone, but he mentioned the wrong movie theater.

Police said Willaims was later arrested for sexual battery of a victim less than 18 years old while armed. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Ocala police said Williams was a security guard for Knights Security of Gainesville Public Safety.

“Heinous crimes like this can cause victims to feel paralyzed and overwhelmed, leaving them struggling to take action. We commend the victim for her strength and courage to come forward to law enforcement and seek justice. We applaud all our officers and staff for their hard work and efforts to make our community safe,” the Ocala Police Department said on Facebook.