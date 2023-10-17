MIAMI (WFLA) — Three men face federal charges after orchestrating a botched armed kidnapping in South Florida, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said on Oct. 13, 2023, brothers Jeffry and Jonathan Arista, ages 32 and 29, kidnapped someone with the help of Raymond Gomez.

However, instead of nabbing their intended target, the three men kidnapped the wrong person outside of the victim’s apartment, officials said.

By the time the suspects arrived at an AirBnB in Plantation, Florida, the suspects realized their error, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office said instead of releasing the victim, they waterboarded their captive and “threatened to kill the victim while pointing firearms, tasers, and an electric drill at the kidnapped victim.”

Officials said the men forced the victim to go to a Pompano Beach business to lure their actual target, but instead, the victim called law enforcement. All three suspects were then arrested.

The Arista brothers made their first appearance in court on federal kidnapping charges Monday. Gomez had not appeared in court as of this report.