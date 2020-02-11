‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing ex-coworker at Florida outlets, has list of others

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after a killing an ex-coworker at the Orlando Premium Outlets Monday, the Orlando Police Department said.

The shooting sent police to the Under Armour store at the outlets on International Drive Monday around 8 p.m.

Orlando police said the woman who was killed, who was a store manager, knew the man who shot her. Authorities identified the shooter as Daniel Everett.

According to police, Everett was an employee at the Under Armour store and he was fired Monday. They said he returned to the store Monday night, when he allegedly shot and killed one of the store managers.

The woman has not been identified.

According to police, Everett had created a list in which he named other employees. Police said they immediately made it a priority to keep those individuals safe.

The Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in St. Cloud, and the U.S. Marshals Office are actively searching for Everett.

Police also made sure that Everett’s wife and child were safe.

Police said Under Armour management was cooperative with the investigation.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando police.

