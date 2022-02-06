Argument leads to deadly shooting in Florida Publix checkout line

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting.

The argument started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables.

The community is known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man.

The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody.

Meanwhile, four people were shot Saturday night at the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, and a man in Orlando was fatally shot at a banquet hall.

