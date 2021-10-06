Are you missing over 700 pounds of marijuana? Florida sheriff’s office wants to return it

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida sheriff’s office wants to know if you have recently lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office posted the PSA on their Facebook page on Thursday. The tongue-in-cheek post comes as the Brevard Sherrif’s Office Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

The sheriff’s office goes on to urge the person who misplaced their marijuana to come forward, as they would gladly return the drugs and make sure that both you and your marijuana are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off and throw in an all expenses paid extensive “staycation.”