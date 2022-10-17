TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of dollars in unclaimed property is up for grabs for thousands of Floridians.

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owners.

The most common type of unclaimed property is dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

In September, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said more than $22 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians, including $5.5 million in the Tampa Bay area.

“I’m happy to announce the return of more than $22 million in unclaimed property to the pockets of Florida families and businesses in the month of September. That includes more than $1.1 million returned to the families and businesses of Southwest Florida recently impacted by Hurricane Ian. There is still more than $138 million available to claim in the Southwest Florida area alone, and my Unclaimed Property Team is working to expedite payments to those areas hit hardest by this massive storm. It’s my mission to return every cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owner. Search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, claim it today!” Patronis said.

You can search for unclaimed property or claim an account by clicking here.

The Florida Department of Financial Services said one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from a forgotten financial account.