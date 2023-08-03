TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The top 1% may seem out of reach for most Americans, but joining the nation’s wealthiest may be slightly more attainable in some states.

In Florida, the average income to make the 1% is $694,987. Sitting with a 26% tax rate, Florida rates No. 8 in the nation to make the 1%, according to SmartAsset.

Florida is one of the nine states with no state income tax. As a result, homes are taxed at an average of 25.82% which is lower than in 12 other states.

To reach the top 5% in Florida, you will need to be earning an average annual income of $242,996.

Rank State Top 1% threshold 1% tax rate 1 Connecticut $952,902 28.40% 2 Massachusetts $903,401 27.15% 3 California $844,266 26.95% 4 New Jersey $817,346 28.01% 5 Washington $804,853 25.99% 6 New York $776,662 28.29% 7 Colorado $709,092 25.86% 8 Florida $694,987 25.82% 9 Illinois $660,810 26.35% 10 New Hampshire $659,037 26.25% 11 Wyoming $656,118 24.79% 12 Virginia $643,848 26.11% 13 Maryland $633,333 25.94% 14 Texas $631,849 25.83% 15 Utah $630,544 23.77% 16 Minnesota $626,451 25.53% 17 Nevada $603,751 25.19% 18 South Dakota $590,373 22.99% 19 Pennsylvania $588,702 24.95% 20 North Dakota $585,556 24.76% 21 Georgia $585,397 25.06% 22 Oregon $571,813 24.66% 23 Arizona $564,031 25.22% 24 Idaho $560,040 23.17% 25 North Carolina $559,762 25.31% 26 Montana $559,656 24.46% 27 Kansas $554,912 25.03% 28 Rhode Island $548,531 25.26% 29 Tennessee $548,329 25.12% 30 Alaska $542,824 25.38% 31 Nebraska $535,651 24.10% 32 Delaware $529,928 25.37% 33 Vermont $518,039 23.63% 34 Wisconsin $517,321 24.90% 35 South Carolina $508,427 24.40% 36 Michigan $504,671 25.01% 37 Maine $502,605 24.04% 38 Missouri $500,626 24.93% 39 Ohio $500,253 25.09% 40 Hawaii $495,263 24.12% 41 Iowa $483,985 24.09% 42 Indiana $473,685 24.55% 43 Alabama $470,341 23.82% 44 Oklahoma $460,172 23.68% 45 Louisiana $458,269 24.80% 46 Arkansas $450,700 21.11% 47 Kentucky $445,294 24.14% 48 New Mexico $411,395 23.35% 49 Mississippi $381,919 23.04% 50 West Virginia $367,582 23.26% SmartAsset

In the U.S., an annual income of $652,657 will land you in the 1% level of wealth.

The state with the highest income is Connecticut at $952,902. Following behind is Massachusetts at $903,401 and California at $844,266.

The state with the lowest income rate to reach the 1% is West Virginia at $367,582.

According to Pew Research Center, household incomes appear to be growing again. In 2018, the average household income in the nation was $74,600, in 2018 dollars. From 2000 to 2018, household incomes grew by only 0.3%. From 2015 to 2018, the average income rose from $70, 200 to $74,600, a 2.1% increase.

This data was analyzed by the IRS for individual tax filers in 2020. Figures have been adjusted to May 2023 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers to reflect inflation values.