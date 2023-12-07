ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Aquatica Orlando unveiled its newest waterslide Thursday, which the park said will be the “most immersive” slide in Florida.

The new waterslide, called Tassie’s Underwater Twist, will take riders on a journey through Australia’s Shark Bay seagrass meadow.

Aquatica said the ride will “transport guests to the depths of the ocean, where they’ll glide through a vibrant underwater world teeming with marine life.”

Guests will hop on a two-person innertube and glide through the 129-foot slide which features a super-bowl element. When riders reach the bowl, they will begin to circle and find themselves “surrounded by lush seagrass meadows, schools of colorful fish, and even the occasional shark.”

The video display will be synchronized with an orchestral score.

“Tassie’s Underwater Twist is set to redefine the thrill of aquatic adventures at Aquatica Orlando”, said Brad Gilmour, president of Aquatica Orlando. “As we eagerly anticipate the grand opening next Spring 2024, this immersive attraction promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists. We’ve crafted an experience that will not only delight slide enthusiasts but also create lasting memories for families and friends. With Tassie’s Underwater Twist, we invite guests to dive into an underwater world of wonder, where fun and excitement meet curiosity and education.”

The ride is set to open in Spring 2024. Pass members have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the new ride. To learn more about the ride, visit Aquatica’s website.