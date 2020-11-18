Apple to pay Florida $5M after claims they slowed iPhones, increasing sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Apple has agreed to pay a total of $113 million to 31 attorneys general across the country after being accused of throttling the performances of customers’ iPhones to make up for a battery issue.

Apple was accused of throttling their customers’ iPhone speeds in order to address unexpected battery shutdowns in some phones. After Apple allegedly discovered that battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones, prosecutors claim the company reduced customers’ iPhone performance rather than disclose the battery issue.

The attorneys general allege that Apple’s decision to throttle the performance of iPhones led to Apple profiting from selling additional phones to customers whose phones had slowed.

“Countless Floridians depend on their iPhones daily for necessary professional and personal communication and pay significant fees for this service,” Moody said. “It is essential that a widespread and trusted service provider such as Apple provide accurate and reliable information about performance issues and viable options if service is disrupted.”

Under the agreement, Apple will pay the Florida Attorney General’s Office $5,088,588. They also agreed to provide truthful information to customers about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management on its website, update notes, and in the iPhone user interface itself.

“I am proud of this action that will require Apple to be more transparent to consumers and hold them accountable for their actions that negatively impacted many Floridians,” Moody added.

The chance for individual customers to receive their share of an earlier settlement with Apple has already passed.