Anti-sex trafficking effort launched for Miami Super Bowl

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Miami are launching an initiative aimed at curbing sex trafficking in the events surrounding February’s Super Bowl.

Officials say sex trafficking is an increasing problem at large-scale events such as the Super Bowl that draw tens of thousands of people to a party atmosphere.

Federal and local officials said Wednesday the Miami effort will include ads such as a “creepy guy” poster bearing the words: “Buy Sex. Be Exposed.”

It features a 24-hour number people can call or text to report suspicious behavior, 305-FIX-STOP.

Authorities say Miami-Dade County ranks first in sex trafficking in Florida, which in turn ranks third in the nation. About 40% of victims are children, some as young as 12.

The Super Bowl will be played at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

