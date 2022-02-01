Another historically Black university in Florida receives bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WESH) — Edward Waters University, a historically Black university in Jacksonville, received an alleged bomb threat Tuesday morning.

“Effective immediately, all in person activities, classes and operations including all meetings and athletic practices are cancelled until further notice. JSO has been notified and is investigating. Please stay tuned to the EWU communications as information becomes available,” the school posted on social media.

This latest threat comes as part of a wave of threats against historically Black universities.

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach was placed under lockdown for a bomb threat Monday.

Police said that someone called in a bomb threat to Bethune-Cookman University and claimed there were multiple bombs on campus. The caller also claimed there would be a campus shooting at lunchtime.

Threats were called into a half dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country on Monday.

This is the second time this month that Historically Black Colleges and Universities received a wave of bomb threats.