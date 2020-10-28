LIVE NOW /
Angry Florida woman brings crowbar, demands cable refund

Florida

Volusia County Corrections

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman was so angered by her cable provider that she drove to their office, demanded a refund and smashed the cash register with a crowbar.

Orange City Police say Diahianna Serraty, 34, went to the Spectrum office Tuesday to demand her money back.

She yelled at employees when they explained the refund policy, smashed a cash register with a crowbar and took some money before driving home. Deputies surrounded the house.

She is being charged with armed robbery.

