‘American Ninja Warrior’ champ arrested on child sex charges in Florida

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) – An “American Ninja Warrior” winner and Central Florida resident is facing accusations of seeking sex with a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

St. Cloud resident Drew Drechsel, who won last season’s “American Ninja Warrior,” was arrested Tuesday in Central Florida.

He is charged with seeking sex with a New Jersey teen, manufacturing child pornography, enticing a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, traveling with the intent to have sex with a minor, and using interstate commerce to entice a minor, according to a release from the New Jersey District Attorney.

According to the complaint, Drechsel sought to have sex with a minor girl and traveled to New Jersey with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with that minor.

He also enticed and coerced a minor to travel to Connecticut to engage in illicit sexual conduct and engaged in online sexual communications with a minor and induced her to manufacture sexually explicit images of herself and send them to Drechsel, the complaint said.

He made his initial appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and will be transferred to New Jersey.

The count of use of interstate commerce to entice carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

