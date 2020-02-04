Live Now
Former Mayor Buckhorn talks caucuses, State of the Union & impeachment

American alligator chomps down on invasive python in Florida Everglades

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGLADES (WFLA) — Florida’s native American alligator was caught on camera in the Everglades fighting back against the invasive Burmese python.

It appears Richard Petrosky caught the battle at the tail end, but made sure to get video evidence of the victor before leaving the scene.

The video shows the python laying motionless in the alligator’s jaws.

“With all the news of pythons overwhelming the Everglades ecosystem, it gives us hope to see our native animals fighting back,” Everglades National Park staff posted on Facebook.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss