American alligator chomps down on invasive python in Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES (WFLA) — Florida’s native American alligator was caught on camera in the Everglades fighting back against the invasive Burmese python.

It appears Richard Petrosky caught the battle at the tail end, but made sure to get video evidence of the victor before leaving the scene.

The video shows the python laying motionless in the alligator’s jaws.

“With all the news of pythons overwhelming the Everglades ecosystem, it gives us hope to see our native animals fighting back,” Everglades National Park staff posted on Facebook.

