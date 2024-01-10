TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An American Airlines passenger gave other flyers a “lightmare” of a flight while charging their devices.

During a six-hour, red-eye flight from Miami to Seattle on Jan. 2, a woman decided to pull out her flashing charger and turn her phone screen up to full brightness for four out of the six hours, a passenger said.

The passenger said even the stewardesses didn’t like “the rave” on the flight, and infuriating eye contact was apparently passed between passengers with looks saying, “Are you seeing this?”

“Who does this?” a Reddit user posted.

“Some people are literally the inverse to social anxiety and it really shows,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another user chimed in saying, “That’s horrendous. I’m surprised the flight attendant didn’t say anything.”

“Just because you can do or use something doesn’t mean you should,” a third user added.