TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An American Airlines flight from Virginia to Tampa had to be diverted Monday afternoon after a technical problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration said at around 4:50 p.m., American Airlines Flight 2823 landed at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The flight crew said that the Boeing 737 had experienced a problem with one of its aircraft engines, which required the landing.

According to the FAA, the flight had taken off from the Ronald Regan Washington National Airport and was headed for Tampa International Airport when it had to divert.

The FAA is investigating the situation, as of Tuesday morning.