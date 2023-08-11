GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An American Airlines flight to Florida landed safely Thursday after a cabin pressure issue, the airline confirmed to News Channel 8.

American Airlines Flight 5916 from Charlotte to Gainesville, which was operated by Piedmont Airlines, landed at about 4:55 p.m., the airline said.

The pilot “received an indication of a pressurization issue” and descended to a lower altitude, according to the airline. Flight tracking website FlightAware shows the plane descend from 29,900 feet down to 10,100 feet, where it remained until descending to land.

The oxygen masks in the plane deployed and shortly after, the pilot said they were no longer needed, according to the airline.

There was no emergency declaration and upon landing, the plane taxied to the gate on its own power, the airline said. No one was injured.

There were 50 passengers and three crew members on board.