MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after he attacked an American Airlines employee on a plane at the Miami International Airport, leaving her hospitalized.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, the incident occurred on Monday night after the man, identified as Bruno Luke Machiavelo, boarded his flight from Miami to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

According to an arrest report obtained by the news station, at some point, Machiavelo told a flight attendant that he has panic attacks and wanted medication that was in a bag he checked.

WTVJ reported the flight attendant told Machiavelo she couldn’t retrieve his medication. Then he told her he “took down planes with panic attacks in the past.”

According to the report, a decision was made to escort Machiavelo off the plane. When an American Airlines manager approached him, he started to “scream and pushed the manager away from him.”

As he was exiting the plane, Machiavelo punched the manager in her face several times and threw her to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the jetbridge. The attack left the woman with permanent scarring on her face and head, and she had to be hospitalized.

Machiavelo pushed a gate agent when he ran off the plane, which caused her to fall to the floor and injure her hands, the report said.

Officers were flagged down by American Airlines employees and arrived at the gate to find Marchiavelo kicking and screaming while several passengers held him down.

The 29-year-old, who’s from Connecticut, was expected to be booked into jail after being cleared at the hospital. He was arrested on several charges including aggravated battery, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

American Airlines released a statement to WTVJ regarding the incident that read:

“Yesterday evening, law enforcement was requested at Miami International Airport due to a disturbance on the jetbridge where a customer physically assaulted a team member. Acts of violence against our colleagues are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”