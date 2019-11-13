Missing Titusville kids found safe

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for two Titusville children.

Authorities said Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson, 3, were found safe, but did not provide any further information.

WESH reported the children were kidnapped at gunpoint from their home in Titusville. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY | An Amber Alert was issued for two children who went missing in Titusville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The children, Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3, were last seen in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Titusville.

WESH reports they were kidnapped at gunpoint.

Investigators suspect they may be in the company of Melanie Martin, 30, and Lloyd Burson, 35.

The children may be traveling in a blue, full-sized SUV.

Angel Burson is described as a 3 feet 6 inches black female, weighing 42 pounds. Lloyd Burson Jr. is a 3 feet 1 inch tall balck male, weighing approximately 31 pounds. They both have black hair and brown eyes.

Melanie Martin is black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd Burson Sr. is black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7801 or 911.

