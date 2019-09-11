Amber Alert: Missing Florida baby may be in Manatee County

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl who could be in Manatee County.

Jhene Clark was last seen in the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Clark may be in the company of Deangelo Clark, 30, of Ocala. He is described as a 5 feet 4 inches black male.

Authorities say Clark and the child may be in the Manatee or Orange County areas, traveling in a 2008 black Maxda CX7 with the North Dakota tag 328APC.

Those with information on their whereabouts should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or 911. #FLAMBER.

Members of the public should not approach the subjects if located.

