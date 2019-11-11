Amber Alert: Jacksonville officials to give update on search for missing girl, 5

Can’t see the video player above? Click here to watch live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Jacksonville officials will provide an update Monday on the search for a missing 5-year-old girl who is the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing on Nov. 6., and was last seen by her mother at her home on Ivy Street the night before.

Officials later said her mother, Briana Williams, had stopped cooperating with the investigation.

“We were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement and that’s why she chose to stop cooperating with us,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. “Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation… there’s not one scenario or theory that we’re not exploring and every possibility is being looked at.”

The sheriff’s office is holding a press conference at 1:40 p.m. to give an update on their investigation.

Deputies said Williams is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and was wearing purple and pink pajamas before she disappeared.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for the child’s return.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477(TIPS).

