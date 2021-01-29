Two girls at center of South Florida Amber Alert found safe

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two girls at the center of an AMBER Alert have been found safe Friday after they were missing for days, Miami-Dade police said.

Earlier Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, who were both last seen in the Homestead area.

Miami-Dade police said the two were found unharmed at a friend’s house Friday night. Further details were not available.

Police said they thought the girls may have been with 16-year-old Keon Kiser. That information was broadcasted on the AMBER alert and local media.

Kiser told NBC Miami that he hadn’t seen Wright, who is his cousin, in months. He also didn’t know Brown.

“I talked to detectives and they still went and put me in the news and all that,” Kiser said.