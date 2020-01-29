Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for missing Florida newborn

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a Miami newborn who may be with a 49-year-old man.

The 1-week-old, Andrew Caballeiro, was last seen in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child may be in the company of Ernesto Caballeiro who may be driving a 2001, white Chevrolet Express with the Florida tag HETY13.

The passenger van has two decals that say “Nesty School Services” and “Caustion: Transporting Children.”

Andrew Caballeiro is 7 pounds, 20 inches tall and has dark eyes.

Ernesto Caballeiro is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the Caballeiros, do not approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

