AMBER alert issued for missing girl last seen in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Autumn Turner (left) and Jacob Flournoy (right) (Photos courtesy of the FDLE)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for a missing Tennessee girl last seen in St. Augustine, Florida.

The FDLE said Autumn Turner, 17, is believed to be traveling with her alleged abductor Jacob Flournoy, 27. Both of them are from Athens, Tennessee. Autumn is said to have been missing since last Thursday.

Autumn was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, and carrying a light-colored backpack. She is described as standing five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

Flournoy is said to be five feet eight inches tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has two tattoos: the word “Paris” on his forearm and the initials “JSF” on his upper arm.

If you see them, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss